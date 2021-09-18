Contrasting Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) & Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro -225.13% N/A -571.16% Beachbody N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Home Bistro and Beachbody’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $1.34 million 22.32 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Beachbody N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Bistro and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 13.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.75%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

