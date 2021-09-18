Contrasting CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okta and CTGX Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $835.42 million 47.79 -$266.33 million ($1.41) -183.09 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Okta and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 7 18 1 2.77 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $289.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Okta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Okta is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -52.47% -18.64% -8.02% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Okta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Okta has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.98, meaning that its share price is 1,598% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Okta beats CTGX Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management. The company was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

