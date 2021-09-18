Contrasting Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Public Storage alerts:

This table compares Public Storage and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.70 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.32 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 46.87% 31.12% 12.10% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 3 0 2.20 Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $311.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

Public Storage beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.