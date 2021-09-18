Contrasting The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.25 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.25

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24%

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

