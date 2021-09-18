Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.12 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $234.14 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.95 or 0.00022651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00174095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.24 or 0.07141301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.49 or 0.99536037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00845361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

