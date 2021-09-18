Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

