CorionX Hits One Day Volume of $33,627.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $227,687.44 and approximately $33,627.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00131336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.