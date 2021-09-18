Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Corning worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Corning by 16.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 179.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

