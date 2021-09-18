Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Update

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS CGLO opened at $0.78 on Friday. Coro Global has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.82.
Coro Global Company Profile
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.