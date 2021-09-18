Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Cap of $51.68 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $51.68 million and $72.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046399 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,563,881 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

