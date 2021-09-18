Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.98 and traded as low as C$5.85. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 1,050,156 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.98.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

