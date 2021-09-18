CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,181.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

