Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.91 and a 200 day moving average of $394.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

