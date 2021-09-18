Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,419.5% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 26,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,164,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,707,000 after buying an additional 273,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

COST opened at $459.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.