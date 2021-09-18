Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $459.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.29. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

