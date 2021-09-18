COTI Price Up 36.5% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $364.97 million and approximately $223.67 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

