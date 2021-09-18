Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $6.78 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $102.58 or 0.00213561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00174003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.12 or 0.07107526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.78 or 0.99790675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00854925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,842,282 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

