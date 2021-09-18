Covalent (CQT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.95 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $60.32 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00173663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.85 or 0.07058346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.00 or 1.00218663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00874504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.