CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0098

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 116.6% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $220,197.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.00414770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002300 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978640 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

