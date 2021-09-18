CPUchain (CPU) Price Hits $0.0011

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a market cap of $60,830.51 and approximately $19.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 55,068,825 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

