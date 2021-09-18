CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Down 36.3% in August

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

