CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.42

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.42 and traded as high as $94.47. CRA International shares last traded at $92.52, with a volume of 163,881 shares trading hands.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $682.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.