Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Credicorp worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

