Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Credicorp worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $107.25 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

