Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Nucor stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,507,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,064. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

