Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.
Nucor stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,507,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,064. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
