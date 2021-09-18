Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Hits $142,169.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $6.57 million and $142,169.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

