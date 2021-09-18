Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF opened at $8.73 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.