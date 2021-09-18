Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,673 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.