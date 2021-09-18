Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,236 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

