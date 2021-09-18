Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,483 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

