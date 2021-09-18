Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.