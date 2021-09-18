Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.