Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $162.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.