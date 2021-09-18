Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.99. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $230.27 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

