Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

