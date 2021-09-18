Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

