Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

