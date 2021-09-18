Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $466.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.34 and a 200-day moving average of $450.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.