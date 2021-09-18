Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 572.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.42. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

