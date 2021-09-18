Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $402.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

