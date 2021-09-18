Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $345.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

