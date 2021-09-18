Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 45.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CDW by 16.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $17,419,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

