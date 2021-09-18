Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

