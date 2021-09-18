Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $486.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.31 and a 200-day moving average of $489.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.