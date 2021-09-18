Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.