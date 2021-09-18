Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $2,025,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

