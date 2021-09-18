Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 93,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 386,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

