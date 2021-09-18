Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

