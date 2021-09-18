Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.48 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

