Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,551 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

GD stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

